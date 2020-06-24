December 5, 1931 - June 17, 2020 It is with a heart full of love we share the passing of our mother, Irma Luella Siebert Lowe, into the hands of our Lord. Irma was born at home in Ladd, Illinois. She was the 5th of 6 children born to Walter Siebert and Grace Munroe Siebert. When she was 14 the family moved from Illinois to San Bernardino. She graduated from San Bernardino High School. Irma was a supportive wife, busy homemaker and involved in her daughters' various activities. Irma is survived by her three daughters, Susan Cushman, Darlene Hardin (Galen) and Deena Davidson (Don). She was blessed with six outstanding grandchildren, Desiree Wolcott-Cushman (Carl), Shannon Hardin Polchow (Chris), Sarah Hardin Grove (Ken), Laura Hardin, Christopher Davidson (Brandi) and Dean Davidson (Ahndiais). Additional blessings include ten great-grandchildren, Tristan Newberry-Cushman, Bryan Wolcott, Keelin and Aidan Wolcott-Cushman, Benjamin and Kaitlyn Polchow, Abigail and Brianna Grove, Rowan Davidson and Anastacia Davidson. Also, there are three sisters-in-law, Leona Lowe, Martha Lowe Hobbs and Lynda Lowe Marks. Irma was a favorite Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Irma's cat Buffy was a daily comfort and companion for the past six years. Preceding Irma was her husband Mitchell Ross Lowe Jr. (aka Topper), parents Walter and Grace Siebert, siblings Althea Sexton, Dolores Douglas, Lois Chaseley, Wayne Siebert and Dale Siebert. Irma was a member of Eastern Star Gate City Chapter #212, Paradise Valley Model A Ford Club and a volunteer at Santa Claus Inc. Services honoring Irma are Friday, June 26 at Mt. View Cemetery Chapel, 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA. Visitation 11 am to 12 pm, Services 12 to 1 pm, with burial at 1:30 pm. Flowers and remembrances are welcome or donations made in Irma's name. Suggested organizations are: the American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, St. Bernardine's Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and Santa Claus Inc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 24, 2020.