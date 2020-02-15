|
|
May 9, 1942 - January 26, 2020 I.S. "Smiley" Paredes was born on May 9, 1942 in San Bernardino, California, and passed away on January 26, 2020 in Florence, Oregon. He is survived by his wife Hollie, sons Randy and Troy, and grandchildren Linda and Caleb, as well as by his brother Fred and sister Priscilla. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ernie. Throughout Smiley's working years and as his sons were growing up, he was actively involved in many ways in his community and public service. Smiley had served on the California Governor's Committee for the Hiring of Persons with Disabilities and on the President's Committee for Hiring of Persons with Disabilities under President Carter. He was a "Loaned" Executive for the Center for Individuals with Disabilities, a Regional Parks Commissioner for San Bernardino County, and the 1993 San Bernardino Women's Club Citizen of the Year. Smiley served on Congressman George Brown's selection committee for the U.S. Military Academies, was a Civitan Little League board member and coach, and was the YMCA Indian Guides Chief of the Koda Nation. Smiley was a member of the ELks BPOE 836 in San Bernardino. Smiley graduated from Pacific High School in San Bernardino in 1960 and from California State College in San Bernardino in 1970 with a BA and in 1979 with an MBA. Smiley was employed over the years at Matich Corp.,TRW, Montgomery Watson Harza, and the Program for Accelerated Learning (PAL) Center. Funeral services were held at Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home in Florence, Oregon on February 1, 2020 with interment at Pacific Sunset Cemetery also located in Florence, Oregon
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 15, 2020