March 14, 1936 - August 12, 2020 Ismael "Lito" Jimenez, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Brother passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in San Bernardino, California. He was born to Margarito and Lucy Jimenez and lived in San Bernardino his entire life. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria Jimenez. He is survived by his sons Lenny (Sherrill), Kenny (Denise), Richie (Bernie), Gary (Raquel) and daughters Lorraine (Xavier Aponte), Rachel (Johnny Rojas) and Regina. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Additional information on services can be found at Dignitymemorial.com. Mt. View Mortuary and Cemetery 570 E. Highland Avenue San Beranrdino, CA 92404


Published in Daily Bulletin on Aug. 30, 2020.
