Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack A. Wallace Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack A. Wallace Sr. Obituary
December 10, 1941 - January 13, 2020 Born to Beatrice R. Gutierrez in Raton, New Mexico; he aspired to and became a great citizen, a great neighbor and a great father. He served 22 years in the U.S. Army Corp and was a Veteran of both Korea & Vietnam (Combat Medic). Young enough to start again, he spent another 20 years as a Procurement Officer for the State of California School for the Deaf in Riverside. He was a hard working man, but always showed up for his family. Intuitive, full of common sense and swaggerhe could easily crack a joke to make you smile and follow it with heart to heart sage advice. A character truly larger than life, he will be missed by all. Surviving family: Nancy L. Wallace (wife), Jack A. Wallace Jr. (son), Josefina Wallace (daughter-in-law), Ginger L. Wallace (daughter), Lisa M. Martinez (daughter) and Darin M. Martinez (son-in-law). Grandchildren: Monique N. Hernandez, Francisco Wallace, Jacquelyn R. Taylor, Tony A. Perales, David L. Perales, Alexander J. Samples and Cameron M. Martinez. Great Grandchild: Aksel G. Perales. Honorary Services Riverside National Cemetery (714) 366-0102.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -