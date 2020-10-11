11/23/42 - 09/23/20 Jackie passed away in Apple Valley, CA on September 23, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in East Liverpool, Ohio but spent most of her childhood in Wellsville, Ohio where she played the Clarinet in her high school marching band. She moved from Wellsville to San Bernardino, CA in 1960 where she was a homemaker and soon began a career at St. Bernardine's Hospital as an LVN. She later transitioned from nursing into banking where she flourished. She volunteered with the San Bernardino Rape Crisis Center and was soon offered a full-time position. She worked tirelessly with Sacramento Legislators to pass tougher sentencing terms and was instrumental in creating support and advocacy groups for victims. Jackie loved her family and was happiest spending time with her grandkids. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Donique Jordan, and daughter, Deanna Turnbeau. She was "Big Mama", "Grandma Bamma", "Grandma Jackie", and "Grandma Grandma" to six grandchildren: Jimmy, Meagan, Justin, Lindsey, Cody, Johnny, and their spouses. She has 14 great grandchildren whom she treasured. She is also survived by two brothers and their spouses: Ron & Cindy Jarvis, and Larry & Karen Jarvis plus numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest & Fannie Jarvis, and June Jarvis plus sister Beverly Riggers. Memorial services for Jackie will be held on October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. View Mortuary and Cemetery located at 570 E. Highland Ave, San Bernardino CA 92404. You may contact Mt. View Mortuary and Cemetery at (909) 882-2943.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store