JAMES A. VERSTRAETEN BIG JIM Passed away from complications of COPD on July 23, 2019 surrounded by his immediate loved ones. He was 81. Born in Berkeley, CA. The eldest son of Ruth Scranton and Herman Verstraeten. Jim joined the Navy straight out of high school. During his years of service in the Naval Sea Bees, he traveled from Alaska to Japan. With his honorable discharge, Jim. joined the Ontario Police Department. His dedication and devotion to service continued when he took a position with California Highway Patrol in 1965. A motorcycle officer for many years, his stellar career was cut short by a devasting hit-and run accident in 1969 leading to his retirement in 1976. Retired he lived his life in Rancho Cucamonga with his loving wife, Cathy, of fifty five years. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Jim leaves behind his daughters Michelle (Mark) Luethold and Terri (Bill) McDonough, Jim (Pam) Mahar IV, and adult grandsons, Michael Luethold and Mark Luethold II. He is survived by his sisters Sherry Scanton Morales of Montclair. CA, and Kathleen Shaputis of Olympia, WA. Services at Stone Funeral Home, 355 E. 9th St., Upland, CA, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Visitation 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral Thursday, August 1st at 11:00am. Private graveside services at Bellevue Cemetery, Ontario, CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 27, 2019