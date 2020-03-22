|
JAMES ALAN LANIER January 25, 1950 - March 10, 2020 Jim LaNier, 70 years old, was raised in Pomona, California and lived in Rancho Cucamonga for 45 years. He attended school at Pomona Unified School District and graduated from Pomona High School. In 1969 he met the love of his life, Nancy, at Sunkist Growers and they were married in 1970 and were married for 50 years. Throughout his life his passion was always music and theatre. In high school he was part of the Honor Choir and sang at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for then Governor Ronald Reagan. For many years he was part of the Windsong Southland Chorale and on two separate occasions had the honor of singing at Carnegie Hall. With his beautiful baritone voice, Jim had the privilege of singing at many events around the community. On and off the stage, Jim could often be found at the Lewis Family Playhouse. Jim is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter Cari Thomas (Vaughn); son Ben LaNier (Joanna), and much loved grandchildren Andrew, Ryan, and Brandon Thomas and Savana and Sienna LaNier; his father Wesley LaNier Sr., brothers Ray, Wesley Jr., and Kenneth LaNier, and brother-in-law John Diaz. He was preceded in death by his mother Rita LaNier, his mother-in-law Meta Whiteley, sister-in-law Christy Diaz and nephew Robbie Diaz. Jim was a family man through and through and he loved to take his family on yearly vacations. The last vacation he and Nancy went on was a cruise to Alaska. Jim was always involved in his kids and grandkids lives. Whether it was Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA, Marching Band or AYSO soccer, Jim was always volunteering his time. There was never a question as to whether he would attend an event for his grandkids. After being sick for a year, Jim was diagnosed with ALS. Shortly after his diagnosis, he passed away. His family is grateful to the ALS Association and Kaiser Hospice for their care and concern. If you'd like to make a donation to the ALS Association Golden West Chapter, please visit www.alsaaoldenwest.ora. SERVICES PENDING
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 22, 2020