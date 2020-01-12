|
May 15,1933 - December 30, 2019 James Lawrence Boggs On December 30, 2019, our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, Jim Boggs, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was 86. He fought a long hard battle with prostate/bone cancer until the end. Jim was predeceased in death by his parents John Henry Boggs and Thelma Niemi, step father Walter Niemi, and step sister Sally Marentette. Jim was born in Phelps, Wisconsin and lived most of his life in Ontario, and then Upland, California. He started his Police career in Racine Wisconsin, and then moved his family to Ontario to serve another 28 years from 1959-1987. He went on to work as a Private Investigator for several years and then completed his career working for the Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sue, 5 children and their spouses - Barb & Ed Heck, Susie Boggs & Liz Ragan, Molly & Randy Nunn, John & Kellie Boggs and Jim & Kim Boggs, 10 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister Garnet Bryan, niece Sally Cathleen & Lupco Spasovski and nephew John Michael Bryan. Funeral arrangements are provided by Draper Mortuary. There will be a viewing on Thursday, January 23rd from 5-8 pm at Draper Mortuary, 811 N Mountain Avenue, in Ontario. Funeral services will be Friday, January 24th at 12:30 pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 920 W. 6th Street, Ontario, California with reception to follow in the Church parish hall. There will be a private interment for family immediately after the service. A special thank you to All Saints Hospice in Rancho Cucamonga for your care and direction in helping us guide Dad to his final destination. We cannot thank you enough for your professionalism and compassion.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 12, 2020