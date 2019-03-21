|
In loving memory of James who passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on March 18, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1939 in Pomona, CA and lived in Ontario for over 40 years. He worked for Golden State Foods from which he retired. He is survived by 7 of his children; Debbie (Mike) Carr, Glenwood, IA; Marylou (Terry) Johnson, Ohio City, OH; Bobby Bailey, Council Bluffs, IA; Larry (Tammie) Bailey, Rockford, OH; Dale (Lynn) Bailey, Fontana, CA; Bonnie Bailey, North Hollywood, CA; and James E (Kellie) Cross Jr, Manchester, NH; and 27 grand-children and many great grand-children. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patsy Cross, his daughters Betty Miller and Norma Abea, and his son Jeffery Cross.
Visitation will be Thursday March 21, 2019, 5-8PM at Todd Memorial Chapel, Claremont, CA. Services will be held Friday March 22, 2019, 10:00AM at Todd Memorial Chapel, Claremont, CA. Interment to follow at La Verne Cemetery, 3201 N "B" St., La Verne.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2019