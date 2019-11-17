|
|
JAMES E. JEFFERY Born in Wichita Kansas on March 18th, 1929 went peacefully to the Lord on November 11th, 2019 at the age of 90. Originally raised on a farm in Horton Kansas he joined the Navy in 1947. In the early fifties he moved to California where he continued to work for the airline TWA as a city sales manager. His coworkers dubbed him "Gentleman Jim", a lifelong moniker he continued live up too for the rest of his life. He retired after 47 years. He was a lifelong player and lover of golf as well as an avid reader, enjoying mysteries, westerns and spy novels. He was a well-respected hard working man, with a great sense of humor, engaging personality and was a rock in tough circumstances. All who knew him remembered his stunning blue eyes but he always felt having his original teeth and his full head of hair were the better of his attributes. Jim is survived by his two daughters Brenda (Don) Mason, Karen (James) Filippi, two Grandsons Cory (Jennifer) Mason and Chad Mason and one Great Grandson James E. Mason. Jim's life will be celebrated and remembered at a service on Wednesday November 20th at 2:30 pm at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park 21300 Via Verde Drive Covina California 91724 with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim's life.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 17, 2019