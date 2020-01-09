|
July 9, 1929 - January 6, 2020 James Edwin Culbertson will be sorely missed by his family and loved ones. He was born July 9, 1929 in Carroll County, Missouri. James, also known as Edd, served in the U.S. Army as a Radio Technician and Paratrooper for 18 years. He is survived by his brother Ross Culbertson and daughters, Trula, Shirley, and Ina, their spouses along with daughter-in-law Sandra and many nephews, nieces and grandchildren. He was an avid crossword puzzle and sudoku player and loved spending time fishing with his brother and other relatives. As was his wish, his body will be donated to science for study and his ashes spread alongside the remains of his wife, Betty and son Ron.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 9, 2020