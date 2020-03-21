|
|
James H. (Jim) Sheridan 1/6/1941 - 3/10/2020 Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Riverside, CA with parents James and Elizabeth. He was raised in Ontario, CA, graduating from Chaffey High School in 1958. He soon went to work in the auto industry and settled in with "Red" Abbott at Skycrest Ford in Upland, and never left the industry, ending his 53 year career in 2012 as president and dealer principal at Ford of Upland. Known for his kindness, generosity, and charitable contributions, he was a staple in the community for many years. Jim married in 1960 and with wife Janice raised 3 sons in Upland, CA. He was a proud grandfather of 7, and seldom missed any of their activities. Close to the Catholic Church, Jim was very active at St. Joseph's and St. Anthony's in Upland. Throughout his life Jim enjoyed following and watching all sports, in particular auto racing and baseball. Jim is survived by Janice, sons Jim Jr. (Robin), Mike (Rosa), and Bobby (Stephanie), and grandchildren Heather, James, Michael, George, Allison, Nolan, and Aaron. A memorial mass, originally scheduled for March 27, will be held at St. George's Catholic Church in Ontario, CA at a future date. In lieu of flowers a donation in his name can be made to the Catholic Church of your choice or to the Upland Animal Shelter.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2020