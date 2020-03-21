Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Sheridan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. (Jim) Sheridan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. (Jim) Sheridan Obituary
James H. (Jim) Sheridan 1/6/1941 - 3/10/2020 Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Riverside, CA with parents James and Elizabeth. He was raised in Ontario, CA, graduating from Chaffey High School in 1958. He soon went to work in the auto industry and settled in with "Red" Abbott at Skycrest Ford in Upland, and never left the industry, ending his 53 year career in 2012 as president and dealer principal at Ford of Upland. Known for his kindness, generosity, and charitable contributions, he was a staple in the community for many years. Jim married in 1960 and with wife Janice raised 3 sons in Upland, CA. He was a proud grandfather of 7, and seldom missed any of their activities. Close to the Catholic Church, Jim was very active at St. Joseph's and St. Anthony's in Upland. Throughout his life Jim enjoyed following and watching all sports, in particular auto racing and baseball. Jim is survived by Janice, sons Jim Jr. (Robin), Mike (Rosa), and Bobby (Stephanie), and grandchildren Heather, James, Michael, George, Allison, Nolan, and Aaron. A memorial mass, originally scheduled for March 27, will be held at St. George's Catholic Church in Ontario, CA at a future date. In lieu of flowers a donation in his name can be made to the Catholic Church of your choice or to the Upland Animal Shelter.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -