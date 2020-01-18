|
|
James (Jim) Henry Roberts October 16, 1945 - January 5, 2020 James (Jim) Henry Roberts, 74, of Upland, California, passed away on January 5, 2020. He was born in Harriman, Tennessee on October 16, 1945 to Juanita and William (Toad) Ernest Roberts. Jim graduated from Cal Poly Pomona and worked for the California Conservation Corps for 26 years. Jim was in the Air Force and spent part of his time stationed in Japan. He enjoyed coaching football at various times in his life and attended many an Upland High School football game in later years. He loved watching NASCAR racing, going to the Colorado River, and even took a flight on a P-52 out of Chino Airport. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carla, and sons Scott and Chad (Dana), daughter Laura (Michael); four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Serina, Devin and Brock; and one great grandchild, Leona. He has two step daughters, Brenda (Matt) and Sandra (Andrew) and one step-grandchild, Chloe. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Dottie, his daily companion for the last 5 years. A memorial service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on January 31, 2020 at 10:45am. There will be a reception to follow at the home of Matt and Brenda Hissong, 5019 Carriage Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 18, 2020