James K. Johnstone
Master Sergeant James K. Johnstone, USAF Retired, age 83, went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020. He was born February 28, 1937, in Barstow, CA to the late Elmer and Leona (Anderson) Johnstone. Jim served his country in the United States Airforce until he retired, as Master Sargent, after 23 years. He worked as an audio-visual technician for the Airforce, served in the Korean War and also, two tours of duty in Vietnam. Jim was a Bronze Star recipient. Jim was a member of the Gateway Christian Fellowship in California. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elva (Arnold) Johnstone and second wife, Delorse Johnstone; and brother Eugene T. Johnstone. Jim is survived by his three daughters, Deborah R. Estrada and husband Danny of California, Linda Tiefenauer and husband Rick of Desloge, and Terry Johnstone of Oregon; five grandchildren, Christopher R. and Priscilla R. Estrada, Timothy J. and Matthew T. Montague, and Jacob A. Gardner; and great-grandson, Timothy Brian M. Tiefenauer. Visitation will be held at Gateway Christian Fellowship Church in San Bernardino, CA, Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Pastor Adrian McClain will be officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside National Cemetery, with full military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of C. Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge and Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino, CA. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com


Published in Daily Bulletin on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
