JAMES LEROY BROWN JR January 11, 1970 - February 29, 2020 James Leroy Brown Jr, 50 of Los Angeles County passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. James is survived by his Mother Cozie E. Brown, Father James L. Brown Sr, sisters; Patricia (James) Forte, Leslie Wallace, Jennifer Brown, brother Jeremy Brown. Nieces; Lauren Brown (Maurice Bond), Kristin Brown, Jennifer Pennington, nephew Marcus Pennington, great nieces Kennedy Brown, Laila Bond, great nephew Maxwell Bond, His dogs Rudy and Peanut. James had a free spirit and loved helping others, he was a loving kind person. He loved the outdoors, snowboarding, playing baseball, going to the beach and playing with his great niece and nephew and joking around. He swore he was a better at cooking. He always thought his hair was longer than his mother's. James Loved life and loved his family very much. Viewing at Forest Lawn 2pm - 6pm March 9, 2020 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina, CA 91724. Repast at San Dimas Masonic Center 1pm - 4pm March 14, 2020 220 N. Monte Vista Ave, San Dimas, CA 91773.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 8, 2020