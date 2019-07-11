Home

JAMES PAUL FORD April 19, 1930 ~ June 29, 2019 Jim Ford, 89, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, beloved husband and father, passed away on June 29, 2019, in Claremont, CA. He was born on April 19, 1930, in Chicago, IL, to Eva Bernice (Bolinger) Ford and James Perry Ford. He graduated from Preston High School, Preston, MN, where he excelled in sports, especially football. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the Boxer aircraft carrier during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of La Verne and received his master's degree from Cal State LA. He was a proud graduate of Southwestern Law School. Jim taught elementary and junior high grades and then taught Business Law, Economics and the Paralegal Program for 41 years at Mt. Sac, retiring in 2003. He is survived by his wife, Judy Matson Ford; children Jeff Ford, Jon (Monica) Ford and Jill (Dean) Mastroluca; brother, Peter Ford; sister, Cindy (Les) Walton; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Donna Ford and daughter Janet (Tony) Reid. A memorial service will be held at Purpose Church Chapel in Pomona, CA, on July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 11, 2019
