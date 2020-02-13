Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-1131
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
View Map
James Robert "Jimmy" Riggle


1936 - 2020
James Robert "Jimmy" Riggle Obituary
JAMES "JIMMY" ROBERT RIGGLE Passed away at 83 on February 2, 2020 in Montclair, CA. He was born in Akron, Ohio on November 22, 1936. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Reba. He is survived by his five children Eddie (Lori), Judy, Dale (Tracy), Herb (Lorrie), and Brenda, as well as 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Jimmy worked as a mechanic for most of his life, retiring multiple times. He started his career when he was only ten years old. He later joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War. He had various interests which included many sports, including the Rams, Lakers, and Dodgers. He was a big NASCAR, and Dale Earnhardt fan. He also loved old westerns. Finally, Jimmy had great love for his family. Hang on Reba, here I come. Services will be held at 12pm, February 14, 2020, at Draper Mortuary located at 811 North Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 13, 2020
