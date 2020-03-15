Home

December 6, 1946 - March 7, 2020 James Brian Squires, 73, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born December 6, 1946 in Troy, New York, to the late Norman and Mary (Cooley) Squires. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Mark, Joseph, and Martin. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia of Rialto, CA, and his children, Elizabeth Lepe, Jennifer Barcus, James Squires Jr., Justin Juarez, Timothy Ikeda, and Sarah Ikeda; five grandchildren, Jacob Romo, Jessica and Liliana Lepe, James Squires III, and Michael Barcus; one brother, Timothy Squires, and four sisters, Mary Kathleen McDowell, Faith Ikeda, Lisa Sommers and Sheila Squires. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals including the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with Valor, National Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He grew up in upstate New York, then moved to Rialto, California when he was 10 years old. As a teenager he enjoyed playing basketball for Eisenhower High School, where he then graduated in 1965. In 1972, he married the love of his life, bought a home in Rialto and raised his family, while working at Stater Bros. for 30 years, and not a day longer. In his retirement, he learned to embrace and take pride in his faithful service to this country. He always wore his Vietnam Veteran 25th Infantry baseball hat and always thanked fellow veterans for their service. The funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 26 at 10:30am at Acheson & Graham Mortuary. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:00am. Military funeral honors will follow at the Riverside National Cemetery.
