|
|
James (Jim) Straight January 3, 1930 - May 17, 2019 James Straight Jr. (Jim) was born January 3, 1930 in Ely, Nevada to Mary Elizabeth and James Wesley Straight Sr. He was the first born followed by a sister and a younger brother. After graduating High School, Jim was enrolled in the University of Nevada Mackay School of Mining and Engineering. He met Gloria Roysum at the University. They were married in 1954 and remained married until Gloria's death from cancer in 2012. While Jim served in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri he and Gloria began their family. After leaving the Army in 1957 he worked for Kennecott Copper in Lovelock, Nevada. When Jim and Gloria wanted an education for their child who was born developmentally disabled, they were advised to move to California. In 1960 they went to Rialto and Jim began working for Kaiser Steel in Fontana as a foreman. He found it hard to work rotating shifts with four active children and joined his wife in the teaching field in 1969. Jim taught fot the Fontana Unified School District at Sequoia and Fontana Middle Schools before retiring in 1989. Gloria and Jim were active on the school board for The School of Hope and volunteered for the National Association for the Mentally Disabled, National Alliance for the Mentally Ill and later served on the board of the Inland Regional Center. During these years Jim collected and restored Model Ts. He was very active in the local Model T Club. After retiring, Gloria bought him an Apple Computer and he began writing books and articles about his true passion; mining and prospecting. He participated in Prospector Club events and is a well-loved authority in this field of expertise. Jim was humble and generous with his knowledge and his time. He loved to correspond with others by email or letter. He had a funny "dad joke" sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom Straight, his wife Gloria, sons Douglas and Jimmie and daughter Katie. Jim is survived by his sister Cathryn Petersen of Petaluma, her son Wally Petersen (Cindy), his aunt Eleanor Turner of Florida, daughter Betsy Stevenson (Tom), granddaughters Crystal Mattern (Eric), Lily Freidel, Amanda Straight and Rachel Straight (Desirre) as well as four great-grandchildren: Bella, Zoe, Robert and Jesse whom he always considered to be his true wealth. Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Friday, August 2 at 9:30 am. In memory of Jim donate blood, do a kind favor or tell a funny joke.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 1, 2019