|
|
JAMES ROBERT WASHBURN James Robert Washburn, born April 19, 1959, walked on from this world on May 12, 2019, after suffering from cardiac failure at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. He is survived by three brothers, Richard and John of Upland, Dennis of Winter Harbor, Maine and two sisters, Catherine Washburn Schafer and Mary Washburn Somers of Upland. His only child, Amanda Washburn Smith, her husband Chris Smith, and, grandsons Ryley Washburn and Lucas Smith,all of Upland, CA, miss him very much. There will be a wake/memorial service for our brother, father, grandpa, and uncle to a myriad of nieces and nephews on Sunday, June 9th, from 11-4 at the Black Watch Pub in Upland. Come send One Eye off in grand style.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 30, 2019