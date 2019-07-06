|
JANA SUE BRADBERRY Former Chino Hills resident Jana Sue Bradberry passed away on June 17, 2019, in Claremont, California, following a lengthy illness. She was 82. Jana was born on Oct. 25, 1936, in Shelby, Nebraska. As a child, her family moved first to Denver, and then to Los Angeles. She graduated from Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra in 1954. After high school, Jana worked as a telephone operator, a waitress, and briefly for the post office. She married Arlie Bradberry in 1967. The couple bought property in Lake Elsinore, where her husband established a business building fences. Jana was one of the first women in the state of California to earn a contractor's license, and the business was operated under her license. Jana earned an AA degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Orange Coast College in 1971. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Botany from the University of California, Riverside, in 1985. Using her extensive knowledge of plants, Jana opened Brad's Nursery in Lake Elsinore. She also earned a real estate license and sold real estate. Jana pursued many interests and hobbies. She was very creative, exploring such crafts as ceramics, beading, lapidary, and sewing. She read extensively, and murder mysteries were her favorite genre. She loved music and dancing. Her favorites were Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, and a variety of country artists. After many years of living in Lake Elsinore, Jana and her husband sold their properties and businesses and bought an RV. They joined an RV club called the Escapees and lived on the road, traveling all over the country to visit family and to find the best fishing spots. Jana learned to line dance, and in time, became a popular line dance instructor. She gained a following that participated in her classes in Escapees camps throughout the country. The couple enjoyed this lifestyle for 15 years, and then decided to settle in Wickenburg, Arizona. After Arlie's passing, Jana moved to Chino Hills to be closer to family. Jana is survived by her brother, Frank (Linda) Schlesinger; daughter Terry Lee (Hal) Marzell; stepchildren Kathy (Johnny) Folk, Steven Bradberry, and Randy (Lora) Bradberry; nephew Michael (Annie) Schlesinger; grand- daughter Jana Marie Hutton and 15 step-grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren and 32 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Schlesinger; mother Helen Ingalls Douglas; her husband of 36 years, Arlie Bradberry; son Steven Hutton; and stepdaughter Kaye Cremeans. A Celebration of Life will be held for the family at the Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar on Sat., July 13. Her remains will be cremated and scattered at sea.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 6, 2019