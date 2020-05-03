May 11, 1937 - April 18, 2020 Janet went home to be with the Lord at 82 on April 18, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1937 to her parents, Russell & Darlene Gortner in Pontiac, Michigan. She was married to Abodine Peters in 1956 and lived a happy 57 years of marriage before he passed in July 2013. Janet enjoyed going on cruises, gourmet cooking, hitting the casinos and following politics. She loved cooking and entertaining for her family through the holidays. She said a prayer at every meal and always said "I Love you"! Janet is survived by her 4 children Kevin, Lisa (Michael) Reese, Craig (Nicole) and Sean (Mariah). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was Mom, Mummsie, Grandma and Gigi. We will cherish and carry on her traditions and have endless fond memories of her wonderful life here on Earth. Janet will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery on May 8th without a service due to the current situation. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store