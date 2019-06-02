|
|
Loving Memory of J.C. Kephart September 17, 1937 - May 24, 2019 J.C. passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born in Piedmont, Oklahoma, graduated from high school in Oklahoma. The family relocated to California in the 1960's. J.C. served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1962 - 1966. J.C. was a mechanic at Freightliner, and later owner of Pomona Beauty Supply in Pomona for 22 years. He stayed in the industry in sales until he retired. J.C. leaves behind, Carmen Hustad; son Antone E Kephart & wife Theresa; step granddaughter Jennifer & husband Christopher, Laura Kephart; grandsons John and Randel J.C.; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Delmar, Jay Del, and Jerry; sisters, Cheri, Karen, Jackie and LaDora; extended family, Heath Hustad & Jay Ramos, Tami and John Powers, Derek, Ashlee, and Mykah Cody and Ty, Draco and Zeek Powers. J.C. loved fishing, traveling in the motor home, driving the trails off road in his dune buggy, gardening, crafting and many other hobbies. Viewing: Draper Mortuary, 811 N Mountain Ave, Ontario CA - Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Services: Draper Mortuary, 811 N Mountain Ave, Ontario CA - Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 2, 2019