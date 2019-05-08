|
October 1, 1931 - April 21, 2019 Jean Braun Cornwell of Upland California passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday April 21, 2019. Born October 1, 1931 in Huntington Park California. Jean is survived by her husband Richard Cornwell of 67 years. Jean was the mother of 4 children, Rick , Kim, Scott, and Craig. She had 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Throughout her life she made many friends. She will be missed by all. Services will be held May 21st at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Upland. Rosary at 9:15 am, mass at 10:00 am.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 8, 2019