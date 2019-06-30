|
JEAN LABROUCHE 2/28/1944 - 6/22/2019 Jean Labrouche, 75, who most recently lived in Alta Loma, CA, passed away June 22, 2019, after a 3-year battle with dementia. Jean was born in Saint Esteben, France, and migrated to the U.S. in the 1960's after serving two years in the French Army. When Jean, affectionately called Chano by his family and friends, first arrived in the U.S., he was a dairy milker in Chino. In 1973, Jean began his successful one-man gardening business, serving Upland, Ontario, Alta Loma, and Cucamonga. In 1975, he married Linda Erlewine, and they were married for 41 years before Linda's death in 2016. They loved to travel and were able to visit Chano's childhood home and many other places in Europe. Their favorite vacation spot was Las Vegas. Linda loved to play the Keno machines; Chano's passion was the blackjack tables. Chano became a proud U.S. citizen in 1977. Jean is survived by his stepson, David Farris, of Palm Springs, CA. He is also survived by his siblings, Marie Denzoin of Chino; Pascal Labrouche of Hilmar, CA; Joseph Labrouche of France. He is also survived by nieces Cathy Denzoin of Chino; Laurie McKinney of Roseville; Laura (Strickland) Manning of Rancho Cucamonga; and nephews Jean Denzoin of Tulare; Gracien Denzoin of Tulare; and Robbie Strickland of Atlanta, GA, plus seven grand nieces and nephews. Jean and Linda were like grandparents to their grandnephew Jacob Sinay of Rancho Cucamonga. Graveside service Friday, July 26, 9 am, Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario. Inland Memorial is handling arrangements (inlandmemorial.com). The family wishes to thank the staff of Sunlit Gardens and Graceful Palms Hospice for the wonderful care and attention they provided for Jean.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from June 30 to July 24, 2019