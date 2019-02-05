|
JEAN LOUISE JACKMAN
Jean Louise Jackman died January 30th at the age of 84 after a battle with Alzheimers.
Jean was born in Evanston, Illinois and raised in Traverse City, Michigan. After finishing high school she attended St. Mary's college in South Bend, Indiana.
During her first year she met her future husband, Mike Jackman, who was a second year student at the University of Notre Dame, located across the street from St Mary's. They dated for the four years Jean was a student and after she graduated in 1956, they were married. They left immediately after the marriage and headed to Pomona, California where they both had accepted teaching jobs in the Pomona School District.
After the birth of the first of their three children, Jean decided to stay home until her children were all in high school. She still had the urge to teach and during her years at home, she earned a Master's degree at Cal Poly Pomona. She returned to education at Pomona Catholic High School where she was a reading specialist and also taught English and Social Studies.
Jean and her beloved husband Mike were married 62 years and enjoyed life with their three children: Kathy Dunn, Ellen Jackman (Verna Sipes), and Michael Jackman, four Grandsons: Matthew, David and Andrew Dunn and MJ Jackman and six Great Grandchildren: Kylie, Justin, Dominic, Branson, Peyton and Teagan Dunn.
Services will be held at 10am on Thursday, February 7th at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Claremont.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or the Claremont After School Program.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2019