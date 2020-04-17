|
Dec. 4, 1921 - March 31,2020 Jeanne Easley Cheatum was born on Dec. 4,1921 in Lee Summit, MO during a blizzard. At the young age of 7, her family moved to sunny Redlands, CA. In 1947, she married Robert G. Cheatum and raised 6 children in San. Bdno. They were blessed with almost 61 years of marriage. Jeanne graduated 'into glory' on March 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, son Brian and daughter Jeannie. She is survived by her sons, Bob, Craig, and Kim and daughter Claudia and their spouses. She is HOME, ran the good race and was a good and faithful servant who loved the LORD. She was an ambassador of joy to the end. A "Celebration of LIfe" will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2020