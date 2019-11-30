|
January 3, 1940 - November 9, 2019 Jeanne Roberts of Upland, California passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019. Jeanne was born to Cliff and Mary Merkel. She is survived by her son Danny Roberts, daughter and husband, Colleen (Brian) Caldwell, two grandchildren, Katie and Laura, and her brother Bill Merkel. Jeanne attended Holy Names High School and College in Oakland, California. Jeanne met Charlie, her husband of 53 years, in San Francisco in 1956. They were married in White Plains, New York in 1960. Jeanne lived with her family in South San Francisco where she worked as a secretary at St. Augustine's Catholic Church. The family moved to Glendora in 1978 where she continued to work as a secretary at Dan Bissel Interior Design and St. Dorothy's Catholic Church in Glendora for approximately 15 years. Jeanne and Charlie retired and moved to Upland in 2000. Jeanne was gifted with the art of conversation. She was a friend among friends. She loved opening her home to family and friends and she was someone to turn to in a time of need. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Upland on Saturday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the home of Colleen Caldwell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Huntington Memorial Hospital Pediatric Services. Stone Funeral Home 355 E 9th St. Upland, CA 91786
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 30, 2019