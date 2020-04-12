Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Guajardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Guajardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Guajardo Obituary
February 2, 1958 - April 5, 2020 Jennie passed peacefully at the age of 62. She was preceded in death by her mother and son. She is survived by her father Joe Guajardo, five sisters, two brothers-in-law, her daughter Jessica, son-in-law Phillip and 3 grandchildren. Jennie will be missed by countless nieces and nephews. She was a life long resident of San Bernardino, CA. She was a graduate of Eisenhower High School, class of '76. In her last years she resided with her daughter and family in Indio, Ca. She spent her time being a really great Nana to Jordi, Omi and Drew. She will forever be loved and greatly missed. Services are pending.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -