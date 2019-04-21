|
JERALD DEAN CONLEY It is with heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved father, father- in-law, grandfather and great grand- father Jerald Dean Conley. Jerald, better known as Dean or grandpa Dean, by those who loved him was born to John and Addie Conley in Tohona Oklahoma. Dean, co-founder of Conley's Manufacturing and Sales, lived a full and active life. Dean is survived by his son Gary, his daughters Sondra Elrod (Earl) and Deanna Eastin (Cliff) nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene, his parents, two brothers and a sister. There will be graveside services on Saturday, April 27 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Pomona Valley Memorial Park. Lunch to follow burial at CENTRO BASCO restaurant in Chino. Memorial contributions can be made to the Chino Basque Club's Scholarship Fund at 15181 Sierra Bonita Lane, Chino, CA 91710 or Chino Fair Association 5410 Edison Avenue, Chino, CA 91710.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019