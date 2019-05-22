|
04/29/1948 - 05/04/2019 Jerry Holland passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Lee (McFarland) Holland, his children Jamie (Tim) Saylor, Kristi (Darrel) Ortloff and Travis (Julie) Holland, his grandchildren Austin, Jake, Luke and Emily and his sister Shelia (Nick) Hilvers. In his early years, Jerry attended Chino schools and graduated from Chino High School in 1966. During high school, Jerry was an active member of the 4H Club and worked at his Grandfather's dairy. Later, he became a skilled carpenter and furthered his passion by becoming the co-owner of Chino Cabinet Co. Jerry enjoyed listening to Dodgers games on the radio, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and being around family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 26, 2019 at the residence of his son, Travis Holland. For information, please contact Travis at (909) 821-3079.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 22, 2019