December 27, 1931 - January 6, 2020 Jesse Espinosa, 88, passed away January 6, 2020 in Redlands, CA. He was born December 27, 1931 in Keefer, Texas. He was preceded in death by his sister Josie Espinosa. He is survived by spouse Betty Espinosa; children: Karen Urias, Brian Espinosa and wife Mona, Annette Mordoff and husband Richard, Greg Espinosa, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; brothers and sisters: Estella Gonzales and husband Manuel, Henrietta Gonzales and husband Tony, Ramona Salazar, Laura De Leon and husband Robert, Mike Espinosa, Benny Espinosa, Abraham Espinosa and wife Marilyn, Connie Perez and husband Larry, Walter Espinosa and wife Marie, Blas Espinosa, Jr. and wife Mica. He was an honorable businessman, "Jess' Appliance" and a veteran in the U.S. Air Force. The funeral ceremony will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave., Riverside. The graveside service will begin at 1:45pm at the Riverside National Cemetery. Please, no phone calls to the family.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 23, 2020