|
|
Aug. 2, 1953 - Aug. 24, 2019 Jess T Magana, was called home to be with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2019. He was born in Riverside, CA, on Aug. 2, 1953 and grew up between both San Jose and Riverside. He worked for the Post Office as an Expeditor for 42 1/2 years. He was an avid racquetball player, and runner in his younger days. Jess loved to take his family to Dodger games, as he was a lifelong fan; and also enjoyed watching his Denver Broncos on Sundays. Jess found his way back to the church, and was a devoted parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Church, he enjoyed attending the evening youth mass. He married the love of his life Anna Sanchez (Magana) on Feb. 11, 1972 in Riverside, CA. They built their life and family in Rialto, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Rachel Torres, Jess Magana, and his brother David Magana. He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Magana and 5 children: daughter Jennifer Silvas (Eugene), sons Jess (Veronica) Magana, Joseph (Monique) Magana, James (Yvonne) Magana, and Julian (Amy) Magana. In addition, he was a loving "Papa" to 15 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Martha Ledesma, Pat Sanchez; and sister-in-law Liz Magana. Cremation memorial and rosary will be at Garden of Prayer on Sept. 5 2019 @ 3-7pm . "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart." Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, Ca 92504 951-688-1221
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 31, 2019