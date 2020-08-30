Age 76, passed away July 16, 2020. He was born in Needles, CA, on December 16, 1943. He moved to San Bernardino in 1949, when his father, Mariano G. Rodriguez, a machinist, was transferred to the Santa Fe Shops. His mother was Dora Saucedo Rodriguez. David's grandparents immigrated to the United States, from Jalisco, Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico in 1918, to escape the violence of the Mexican Revolution. His maternal grandfather was a descendant of early Spanish/Portuguese families of Garza, Cantu, Farias, Zambrano, of northern Mexico/Texas. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vera Rodriguez; son David; grandchildren (Kailie and Matt); stepdaughter Doreen; grandchildren (Joseph, Anthony and Joshua); his three brothers, Danny, Dennis and Arthur, one sister, Sylvia Robles. David was a Navy veteran, serving on an aircraft carrier, during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of San Bernardino Valley College and Cal-Poly Pomona, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree, majoring in Political Science. He worked for Lockheed Corporation as an aircraft mechanic and worked his way to a position in Human Resources. He spent several years on two occasions in Saudi Arabia, while an employee for Lockheed. David was semi-retired, continuing to work as a certified IRS agent. During retirement he enjoyed volunteering for Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He served as Commander of the VFW in Colton for one term. Services will be held at later date. He will be interred at Hermosa Cemetery, Colton, CA.





