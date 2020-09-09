1/1
Jesse James Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse James Nichols passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born to James and Carrie Nichols on December 9, 1958, in San Bernardino, California. In July 2003, Jesse joined New Hope MBC and married Vicki Lee. The couple donated their time, skills and passion to the service of others. Viewing: 9/10/2020 2p 4p: 738 East Highland, San Bernardino, California 92404. Homegoing: Live streamed 9/11/2020 11:00a. Call Community Memorial Chapel (909) 713-2093 for the link.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved