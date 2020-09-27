Jie Zhao-Willsey

May 10, 1979 - September 3, 2020 Candy was a resident of Highland, CA, born in Harbin, China to Hongyou and Wenaxne Zhao. She attended college in China and majored in accounting. She moved to the United States and became a US Citizen in 2002. Candy met and married William Willsey in 2012. They had a baby boy in 2015 whom they named Garett, and she adored him. Candy became a real estate agent in 2019. Candy is survived by her husband Bill, son Garett, step daughter Jennifer, father Hongyou, brother Gang Zhao, aunt Wenying Tian, cousin Michael Shi, (Justine and Zachary), brother-in-law Bob Willsey (Teri), niece Lisa Leslie (Grant), and nephew Tony Willsey. Memorial Services will be held at Forest Lawn, Covina, CA and Claremont United Methodist Church.





