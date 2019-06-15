|
December 4, 1942 - June 5, 2019 Jimmy Joe Yandell, 76, of Canyon Lake, CA, passed away on June 5, 2019 from complications of congestive heart failure. He was born on December 4, 1942 at Pomona Valley Hospital, Pomona, CA. To Jim and Juanita Yandell. He grew up in Ontario, CA and raised his family there until 1994 when his wife Patti was transfered with her job to Tucson, AZ. He moved back to California after her death in 2017 to Canyon Lake, CA. Jimmy was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Patti. He is survived by his daughter Kim Blade and husband Dean, grandchildren Tyler and Rylee, son James (Jimmy) and his two children. Memorial Service will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Draper Mortuary 811 North Mountain Ave Ontario, Ca 91762 (909) 986-1131
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 15, 2019