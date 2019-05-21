June 28, 1938 - May 16, 2019 Joan Myda Schell, 80, of Upland, California died Wednesday May 16, 2019 peacefully at her home following a long courageous battle with Cancer. Joan was born June 28, 1938 at Good Samaritan Hospital In Los Angeles, a daughter of the late David and Myda Bartgis. She graduated from Downey High School in 1956 and from Stephen's College in Columbia, Missouri in 1958. She married the late Victor C. Schell, M.D. in 1959 and called Upland home for nearly five decades. She was very involved in her community and was Past President of National Charity League, Auxiliary of Southern California Permanente- Inland Counties, Magnolia Elementary PTA, Upland High School PTA, Friday Afternoon Club and Family Service Auxiliary. She also volunteered at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana for over thirty years . She was generous with her time to her friends and family and enjoyed the beach, traveling the world, and baking chocolate chip cookies with her grandchildren. She attended the Upland First Presbyterian Church for nearly forty years and was active in its leadership, preschool and choir. Joan is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Victor C. Schell, in 2003. She is survived by her three children: Tamara Kalfopoulos of Alta Loma, California, Trish Zachary of Laguna Niguel, California, and Troy Schell of Rancho Cucamonga; nine grandchildren: Allyson Wildman, Nicholas Kalfopoulos, Brody Zachary, Riley Zachary, Aaron Kalfopoulos, Adler Zachary, Kailyn Schell, Andrew Schell, Jack Schell; one great grandchild: Kaylani Wildman; and two siblings: Ewing Bartgis of Rancho Mirage, California and Linda Jenks of Winchester Bay, Oregon. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Upland, located at 869 N. Euclid Ave., Upland, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Preschool at 869 N. Euclid Ave., Upland, California (http://fpc-upland.com/preschool/) or Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Greater California (www.ovariancancercalifornia.com). Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary