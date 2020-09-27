Oct. 20, 1936 - July 28, 2020 We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Joanne who was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Joanne was the eldest of six children, born to Frederick L. Terrien and Mildred I. Terrien, in Essex Junction, VT. She met her husband Maj. Warren Wolff. (USAF) and raised three children, Wendy Moreno of Highland, CA, Dr. Randy Wolff of San Diego, CA and Stephanie Sikes of San Bernardino, CA. Eventually settling in San Bernardino, CA, Joanne lived a full and active life. She donated her time as administrator of a Jr. Tennis League for over 20 years. She met George Cerny and they spent the next 31 years together. Joanne was a gracious hostess and enjoyed traveling, cooking and entertaining, for friends and family. The last 14 years of her life she and George lived in Indio, CA. Joanne always kept in touch with her friends and family in Vermont. Joanne was predeceased by her parents and two siblings: Nancy Holowitz of Springfield and Robert Terrien of Essex Junction. She is survived by her life partner, George, 3 siblings, Marilyn Kelly of Phoenix, Richard F. Terrien of Burlington, and Betty Lou Holton of Winooski, her three children, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many loving friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store