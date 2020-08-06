March 29, 1926 - July 22, 2020 Joanne F. Wolf, 94, a resident of San Bernardino, CA for 66 years, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was married to Donald Wolf for 50 years, who preceded her in death in 2003. Joanne was born in Steubenville, Ohio, and attended Ohio State University where she met her loving husband, Donald. After they married, they moved to California where they resided into their Golden Years. Joanne was a junior high Art & English teacher at Sturgis JHS. Later when her children were grown, she worked for the State Department of Employment. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, San Bernardino Women's Club, Faculty Wives, The Red Hatters and the Pacific Pedagogues in Perpetuity. Joanne was active in her community and loved to write short stories for the Highlander, paint, go to plays and travel. Survivors include: two daughters: Lisa Kay Perrin and her husband Kim, Suzanne Berz and her husband Lenny; one son: Stephen Wolf; three grandchildren: Heather Hunt and husband Derek, Brandon Berz and wife Lyndee and Manny Berz; two great grandchildren: Hayden and Kylie Hunt. Interment will be private at the Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research.





