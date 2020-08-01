Joanne Reinders

Birth: February 6, 1935 in Rochester, New York Death: July 19, 2020 (age 85) in Upland, CA, San Bernardino Co, USA Mrs. Joanne Ethel (Schaller) Reinders passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19 at her daughter's home in Upland, CA. Joanne was born with her twin brother John on February 6, 1935 to father Rev. Arnold Schaller and mother Ethel (Shellenberger) Schaller. Joanne was raised in New York, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Southern California where her father received pastoral calls. She attended nursing school and received her R.N. in 1955 from San Bernardino College of Nursing. Joanne served for most of her career as an operating room nurse but was promoted through the ranks to eventually serve as director of sterile processing at Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. from which she retired in about 1997. Joanne married Alvin Reinders on July 1, 1955 and they settled in San Bernardino, CA. Later Joanne and Al moved to Milwaukee, WI with their three children Mike, Cindy, and Jeff and eventually ended up settling in a Maryland suburb of Washington, DC where Alvin died in 1992 on Joanne's 57th birthday. Joanne followed her daughter back out to Southern CA in 1999 and lived the last 21 years of her life in Upland, CA where she was a treasured presence in the lives of her daughter Cindy, son-in-law Rich, and 4 of her grandchildren and a valued and active member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Joanne is survived by her children Mike, Cindy, and Jeff and 8 grandchildren Caroline (Mike), Daniel (Emily), Charla (Eric), Ellen (Brad), Megan (Mike), Mathew, Ella, and Miles, and great grandchildren Maddie, Harry, and Felix (and 1 more grandchild on the way). She is also survived by her brother Peter , and sister MaryBeth. Not to mention all the other lives mother affected by mother's love, skills, and service. Joanne was preceded in death by her brother John, her sister Nina, and her husband Alvin. A video-conference memorial will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 1 pm. Please contact Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for more details about the memorial video-conference. An in-person memorial worship service will be held at Joanne's church later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following: Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis MO 63105.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store