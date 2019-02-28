|
JOE FRANK JACOBO
Joe Frank Jacobo of Ontario passed away February 10th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born March 23rd, 1968 in Los Angeles, California. Joey is survived by his parents Joe "Che" and Terry Jacobo, his children Andrea Osika, Amber Mendez, Amanda Santos, Joey Jacobo, Veronica Bausch and Zach Jacobo, his sisters Lorraine Alvarez, Rita Salazar and Joann Saenz and his 15 grandchildren. His passion and love was baseball. Joey spent over 30 years coaching baseball and softball throughout the Inland Empire. He will be missed greatly by his family, friends and the community.
Services will be March 2nd at Fleur de Lis. Located on 525 W 18th street Upland, CA from 11am-1pm
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 28, 2019