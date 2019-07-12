JOE LICON CANDIDO VICARIO October 3, 1938 - June 27, 2019 Joe Licon Candido Vicario, also known as Tanny, born October 3, 1938, of Chino, CA, passed away on June 27, 2019 in Ontario, CA at the age of 80 years old to join the love of his life, Stella Carmen Chavez Vicario in Heaven. He is survived by his children, Deborah Vicario, Joey Vicario, Jr. (Victoria), Sally Villa (Jeff), and Yvonne Padilla (Jesse). He is also survived by his sisters Dolores Vicario and Amelia Gallardo. Preceded in death by wife, Stella Carmen Chavez Vicario, parents, Dolores Licon Vicario, Marciel Vicario, and grandson, Joe Timothy Vicario, Jr. Joe is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A well- respected construction foreman for over 35 years, Joe enjoyed taking great care of his many vehicles, he also took pride in keeping a nice yard, knowing the best Mexican food in town, and he was always up for a fun day at the casino. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Services will take place on July 18 at Todd's Memorial Chapel, 570 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767, (909) 622-1217. 10:00am viewing, 11:00am memorial service, followed by off-site reception (info provided at service). Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 12, 2019