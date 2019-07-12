Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Todd Memorial Chapel - Pomona Chapel
570 North Garey Avenue
Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 622-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Vicario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Vicario

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Vicario Obituary
JOE LICON CANDIDO VICARIO October 3, 1938 - June 27, 2019 Joe Licon Candido Vicario, also known as Tanny, born October 3, 1938, of Chino, CA, passed away on June 27, 2019 in Ontario, CA at the age of 80 years old to join the love of his life, Stella Carmen Chavez Vicario in Heaven. He is survived by his children, Deborah Vicario, Joey Vicario, Jr. (Victoria), Sally Villa (Jeff), and Yvonne Padilla (Jesse). He is also survived by his sisters Dolores Vicario and Amelia Gallardo. Preceded in death by wife, Stella Carmen Chavez Vicario, parents, Dolores Licon Vicario, Marciel Vicario, and grandson, Joe Timothy Vicario, Jr. Joe is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A well- respected construction foreman for over 35 years, Joe enjoyed taking great care of his many vehicles, he also took pride in keeping a nice yard, knowing the best Mexican food in town, and he was always up for a fun day at the casino. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Services will take place on July 18 at Todd's Memorial Chapel, 570 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767, (909) 622-1217. 10:00am viewing, 11:00am memorial service, followed by off-site reception (info provided at service).
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Todd Memorial Chapel - Pomona Chapel
Download Now