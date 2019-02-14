|
|
CAFFERTY, JOHN ANTHONY
John Anthony Cafferty, 86, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He and his twin brother Jim were born in Los Angeles, California on September 24, 1932. After serving in the Navy from 1952-1956, he met and married Barbara Jean (Fink) and they lived most of their 47 years of marriage in San Dimas until her death in 2011. He is survived by children Dennis (Bonnie) Cafferty, Tom Cafferty, Jeanne Cafferty and Katie (Scott) Sutherland; grandchildren Sydney, Clay, Kylie and Avery; and dog Lucy. He retired in 2000 after 20+ years as an insurance sales- man for Metropolitan Life. John and Barbara were active parishioners of Holy Name of Mary Parish for over 40 years. When not with family or serving several ministries at church, John's passion was Damien High School. Long after his sons graduated, he supported the Spartans as president of the Booster Club (25 years), statistician, payer of referees, sideline cheerleader ("Never a Doubt"), and countless other ways. A Vigil Rite will be held at Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Wednesday Feb. 20th 7:45 p.m.; Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Thursday Feb. 21st 10:00 a.m. with reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, we request a donation be made to the St. Vincent de Paul (care of Holy Name of Mary) in his name.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019