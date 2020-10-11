John Bernard LeMay, of Grand Terrace, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 15, 2020. He was born to Joseph Bernard "Bernie" LeMay and Katherine "Kay" McKee LeMay on August 27, 1954 in San Bernardino, California. He was brother to twin sisters Katherine "Kathy" Ballard and Suzan "Suzie" Gromoll and spent his youth in San Bernardino where he attended Del Rosa Elementary, Del Vallejo Middle School and Pacific High School, class of 1972. During his college years, John attended the University of San Diego and obtained his Bachelor's degree from Cal State San Bernardino in Political Science. He worked in Aerospace for Rohr Industries for many years before pursuing a more fulfilling career path as a Special Education teacher for the San Bernardino City Unified School District until he retired in 2019. John was a loving husband to his wife, Ping LeMay, a beloved and devoted father to Emily LeMay Gaitan and Jeremy Bernard LeMay, as well as a doting grandfather to Jacob and Julian LeMay, and Augustine and Astrid Gaitan from whom he derived tremendous joy. John enjoyed his brief retirement visiting his friends and family, writing original songs, playing music on his guitars, donating to and campaigning for local and national democratic candidates and following current events. He was a highly involved and proud member of the San Bernardino Democratic Luncheon Club. He will always be remembered for his humor, kind spirit and generosity. John's family has suffered a sudden and tragic loss but is comforted by the fact that he is reunited with his wife, Ping, who passed on October 11, 2011 as well as with his parents Bernie and Kay who both passed in December 2019, and his sister, Kathy who passed in October 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Emily LeMay Gaitan and her children, Augustine LeMay Gaitan and Astrid Rose Gaitan, his son Jeremy Bernard LeMay, and his children Jacob LeMay and Julian LeMay, as well as his sister, Suzan Gromoll and nieces and nephews Drs. Christian and Tai Gromoll, Stefan and Emily Gromoll, Josh and Heidi Tackentien and Aaron Ballard and Javiera Carter. A memorial service will be held at a later date so that his friends and family can safely attend in person to pay their respects and celebrate his life. He will be loved, remembered and deeply missed by his family, friends and community.





