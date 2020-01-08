Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Todd Memorial Chapel - Pomona Chapel
570 North Garey Avenue
Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 622-1217
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
Todd Memorial Chapel - Pomona Chapel
570 North Garey Avenue
Pomona, CA 91767
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Pomona, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rivas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Rivas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Rivas Obituary
JOHN C. RIVAS Born to parents Anita C. and Carlos R. Rivas in Pomona, CA. Graduated from Sacred Heart School in Pomona and Damien High School in La Verne. Attended Mt. Sac. and Citrus College. John worked at Toyota of Pasadena for 25 years as a Master Automobile Technician. He is survived by his parents, brothers Carlos and Jaime Rivas, two nieces Sabrina and Alyssa, sister-in-law Rebeca, uncles, aunts and many cousins and friends. Rosary will be at Todd Memorial Pomona Chapel Thursday, January 9th at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Pomona Friday, January 10th at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Todd Memorial Chapel - Pomona Chapel
Download Now