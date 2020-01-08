|
JOHN C. RIVAS Born to parents Anita C. and Carlos R. Rivas in Pomona, CA. Graduated from Sacred Heart School in Pomona and Damien High School in La Verne. Attended Mt. Sac. and Citrus College. John worked at Toyota of Pasadena for 25 years as a Master Automobile Technician. He is survived by his parents, brothers Carlos and Jaime Rivas, two nieces Sabrina and Alyssa, sister-in-law Rebeca, uncles, aunts and many cousins and friends. Rosary will be at Todd Memorial Pomona Chapel Thursday, January 9th at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Pomona Friday, January 10th at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020