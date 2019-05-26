|
|
JOHN CRAIG FREYMUELLER Of Rancho Cucamonga, passed away on January 13, 2019 of cancer, surrounded by his loving family; wife Cynthia, sons Jeffrey and Brian, daughter Sarah and grandchildren: Nicholas, Peter, Cole and Jacob. He is also survived by daughter's-in-law Annette and Joanne. John's early life included living in many parts of the United States since his father had a career in the military. He graduated from Grossmont High School, in La Mesa, CA, and entered San Diego State University. His undergraduate studies were interrupted by a notice from 'Uncle Sam', so he joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Upon completing basic training he resumed his education at SDSU while continuing to serve 6 years in the reserve unit. John and Cynthia were married in 1962, raised three children while completing his BA and MA in an Industrial Arts/Math/Science degree. Alta Loma High School became his professional home while embracing student life including extra curricular endeavors during the 1960s-1990s, His overriding desire was to make a difference in students' lives. Working with wood has been an integral part of his life since he was a child during WWII when he helped in his grandfather's garage. Solar Power, energy efficient dome homes piqued his interest and created a passion he pursured in his spare time. A funding source is being created for students who wish to develop a livelihood in Career Technical Education following graduation at Alta Loma High School. Monetary contributions may be directed to ALHS - 8880 Baseline Rd., Alta Loma, CA 91701, Attn: Freymueller CTE Fund. A private celebration of life was previously held in his honor.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 26, 2019