In Loving Memory of John D. "Hockey" Haagsma July 4, 1935 - January 22, 2020 John was called to his heavenly home after a brief illness. He lived life to the fullest and was loved by everyone who knew him. John was the son of Dave and Henrietta Haagsma. He was the father of five children David (Lisa), Gary (Laurie), Linda (Al) who preceded him, Johnny Ray (Abbey) and Heidi (Robert). Later he became "Dad" to three more children, Sherry (Juan), Lori, and David (Wendy) when he married his beloved wife, Sharon Boer Tazelaar. He was loved by each and every one of his children. He made them feel important and always said "if you need anything just let me know." His family also included 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, each of whom loved being around their storytelling grandpa. Brothers Dick (Sharon), Bill (Gail) and Tom (Carol) also had a deep love for him, along with his large extended family. He was in business with Ed Bonestro for 35 years, as owners of B & G Hay Company. Later, his sons Gary and Johnny Ray joined him. He loved being in business with his sons. He loved life and his friends. They played softball, pool, and poker, and went hunting, fishing, and golfing. He loved boating at the river and being involved in horse racing with his sons. He had so many great memories and stories of these years. This fun-loving, life-loving patriarch will surely be missed by his family and friends. Celebration of Life: January 31, 2020 at 11 AM Crosspoint Church 6950 Edison Ave., Chino, CA. Luncheon to follow at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ontario Christian School, in memory of John Haagsma, to support the Knights Athletics Program, 931W. Philadelphia St., Ontario, CA 91762
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 28, 2020