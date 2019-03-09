|
|
HUGH JOHN DOHERTY "JACK"
Of LaVerne California passed away peacefully on February 26th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Loretta of 58 years and his 2 sons Darren (Michelle- Daughter in law) and Sean as well as 4 grandchildren: Madyson, Gage, Ryder and Bradley. Born on June 16th 1937 in Fort William, Ontario, Canada, he worked for Canadian Pacific Rail Road before marrying and moving to California. He continued his education and graduated from Pasadena City College before starting his computer career with Burroughs Corporation and Unisys. Upon retirement he was AVP of Remittance Processing for West Corp. His Faith was important to him and he belonged to Holy Name of Mary Church for over 40 years and was a member of The Knights of Columbus for 27 years.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service Friday, March 15th at 10am at Holy Name of Mary Church, 724 E. Bonita Avenue, San Dimas, California 91773.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2019