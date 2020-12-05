Nov. 19, 1945 - Dec. 1, 2020 John Wesley McConnell died Dec. 1 in San Dimas, CA following a lengthy illness. He was 75. Born Nov. 19, 1945 in Chicago, John was raised in Pomona. Receiving music lessons from age 5, he began a career as a professional musician at age 18. He was lead vocalist/harmonicist for a number of local rock bands, including The Flys, Bongo Straits and Billy Proulx and the Crew. He performed at the LA County Fair, and a number of Southland clubs including The House of Blues in Los Angeles. John was also a gifted songwriter whose songs were recorded on several albums. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mae, and his brother Paul. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, grandson Shane, brothers Jim and Dave, sister Dottie, their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews. John was a friend to all who met him. A celebration of John's life and music will be held at a later date.





